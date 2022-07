HYDERABAD-Hundreds of thousands of Muslims will offer Eid ul Azha prayers at around 1,000 mosques and Imam Bargah including 115 big and small Eidgah in Hyderabad on Sunday , July 10. The citizens would later perform the religious obligation of Zabiha. The biggest congregations will take place at 12 Eidgah with the largest one at Eidgah in Rani Bagh.