Factory manufacturing fake fertilizer sealed

MULTAN – District administration sealed an illegal factory manufacturing fake fertilizer during a raid conducted at Mouza Samorana on Saturday. As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mhamood along with a team of agriculture department conducted a raid at an illegal factory situated at Mouza Samorana. The factory owner was manufacturing fake fertilizer at the factory.

The officer sealed the factory and recovered 500 bags of fake fertilizer which was later, disposed off. In a statement issued here, the DC Muhammad Tahir Watto said that uninterrupted supply of fertilizer was being ensured in the district while check posts have been set up at all entry and exit points of the district to prevent smuggling of the fertilizer.

He said that strict action was being taken against profiteers and fake fertilizer across the district under zero tolerance policy.

CEO MWMC inaugurates mobile workshop

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan inaugurated a new mobile workshop to ensure quick repairing of vehicles during the Eid cleanliness operation here on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CEO MWMC said that the mobile workshop would be an emergency response team and repair the vehicles on field in case of any mechanical issue during cleanliness operation. He said that the emergency response team was being launched for the first time in the department and said that it would help improve performance of the company. He said that a proper record system has been installed in company’s mobile workshop.

Giving briefing on the occasion, Manager Workshop Hassan Amjad said that a total of 223 vehicles were participating in the Eid cleanliness operation. He said that a complaint center has been set up in the mobile workshop and the drivers would be able to contact the mobile workshop through calling at 061-9330913 in case of any fault in their vehicle.

He added that one supervisor, diesel mechanic, electrician and a welder would be the member of emergency response team.