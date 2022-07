MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that the decision of return and time in MQM is to be decided by Dr. Farooq Sattar himself.

Talking to media after Eid prayers in Karachi, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Farooq My meetings with Sattar were not secret, they discussed about his return to MQM, the final decision and time of which is to be decided by Farooq Sattar.