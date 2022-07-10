Fund-raising events held for Indus Hospital and Health Network

ISLAMABAD – The fund-raising events for Indus Hospital and Health Network (free of cost cancer hospital Lahore) held in Berlin, Frankfurt and Münich the other day.

Dr Abdul Bari Khan, the founder of Indus Hospitals Network, along with his two dedicated team members Ibrahim Jamali and Pervaiz Ahmed arrived in Germany and participated in the fund-raising events.

Besides, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Germany Dr Muhammad Faisal, Counsel General Zahid Hussain, Head of chancery Shafaat Hussain, famous Pakistani TV artist/actor Nauman Ijaz also joined the events and appreciated the noble cause.

In the events, the Pakistani Community in Germany participated with full enthusiasm and donated 1,67,000 Euros to the administration of Indus Hospitals Network.

Dr Muhammad Faisal, the Ambassador, and Nauman Ijaz, the TV actor, along with other speakers addressed the ceremonies.

They thanked to the Pakistani community in Germany for donating funds for a free of cost cancer hospital chain wholeheartedly.

The said fund-raising can be a good and noble cause and empowering, especially when you know how much it matters to the people your efforts will help.

“To date, our fund-raising volunteers have tackled all manner of challenges,” said Dr Abdul Bari Khan in his address.

He said the Pakistani community in Germany has not only helped raise cancer awareness but they have also restored hope to hundreds of cancer patients in Pakistan.