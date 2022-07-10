Agencies

‘I don’t have any idea what Bazball is’: Brendon McCullum

LONDON – The Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes era of England cricket is off to a perfect start with the team winning all four of their Tests so far under the new regime. The most impressive part of this recent run has been the four consecutive successful run chases of targets greater than 250 runs and the manner in which England have approached those innings. The phrase “Bazball” has been echoing in the cricket world for the past few weeks thanks to the attacking style of play that England have adopted under McCullum’s tutelage. But the former New Zealand captain mentioned that this playing style could at times be over-simplified and misunderstood. Speaking to SEN radio in Perth, McCullum said, “I don’t have any idea what ‘Bazball’ is. It’s not just all crash and burn, if you look at the approach, and that’s why I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there. “Because there’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on. There’s also times where they’ve absorbed pressure beautifully as well.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Euro closes in on dollar parity, stocks rise

Business

Australian central bank raises interest rates in 3rd consecutive lift

Business

I.Coast eyes cassava for its bread as wheat prices surge

Business

US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, unemployment 3.6pc

Business

OECD urges Slovenia to curb inflation, introduce reforms

Business

Philippines inflation accelerates

Entertainment

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure as she steps out to shop at Louis Vuitton

Entertainment

Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn deal to buy Twitter

Entertainment

Canada hit by massive mobile and internet outage

Entertainment

Libya traditional jewellery hangs on by silver thread

1 of 3,367

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More