News Desk

Imran asks nation to remember people of IIOJK, Palestine on Eid

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday wished Muslims everywhere Eid Mubarak.

Former premier, in a tweet, said as we celebrate and thank Allah for his blessings this Eid that commemorates sacrifice, let us remember and pray for those who are without their loved ones and for the people of IIOJK and Palestine suffering oppression under brutal occupation.

It merits mention that the Nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

President, PM exchange Eid greetings

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties with Iran

Karachi

Karachi: Partial clouds, no heavy rain expected on Eid day 1

Multan

Situation could be like Sri Lanka if by-polls are rigged: Shah Mehmood

National

President Alvi offers Eid prayers in Karachi

National

PM, CM Punjab offer Eid prayers at Jati Umra

National

Journalist Sami Ibrahim ‘assaulted’ in Islamabad

National

Nation celebrates Eidul-Azha with religious fervor

Lahore

PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

Lahore

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

1 of 10,120

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More