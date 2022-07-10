Imran asks nation to remember people of IIOJK, Palestine on Eid

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday wished Muslims everywhere Eid Mubarak.

Former premier, in a tweet, said as we celebrate and thank Allah for his blessings this Eid that commemorates sacrifice, let us remember and pray for those who are without their loved ones and for the people of IIOJK and Palestine suffering oppression under brutal occupation.

It merits mention that the Nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).