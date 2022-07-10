News Desk

Journalist Sami Ibrahim ‘assaulted’ in Islamabad

Senior journalist and TV anchorperson Sami Ibrahim was purportedly attacked and tortured by ‘unidentified men’ outside his office in Islamabad on Saturday night.

According to reports, unknown miscreants approached Ibrahim as he was coming out of his office and allegedly subjected him to torture.

Ibrahim, who sustained minor injuries in the attack, told the media that the alleged attackers were driving a vehicle having a “green-colored registration plate”. He also claimed that the ‘assaulters’ also filmed the incident.

Police officials reached the spot to record his statement. An initial investigation was also launched to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

The incident took place a week after another senior journalist and columnist Ayaz Amir was attacked by unidentified assailants in Lahore.

Ayaz, associated with a local TV channel, came under attack when he was returning home from his office in the provincial capital.

The attackers manhandled the senior columnist and also took away his belongings including his mobile phone.

More Stories
National

PM, CM Punjab offer Eid prayers at Jati Umra

National

Nation celebrates Eidul-Azha with religious fervor

Lahore

PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

Lahore

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

Lahore

8,000 cops to guard city on Eid

Lahore

Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique resign to run by-poll campaign

Islamabad

Punjab by-elections under old voter lists: ECP

Islamabad

Sana complains to COAS on ANF’s ‘disputed role’ in drugs case

Islamabad

Pakistan desires stronger ties with Turkey, Bahrain

Lahore

Nation celebrates Eidul Azha today

1 of 8,558

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More