Journalist Sami Ibrahim ‘assaulted’ in Islamabad

Senior journalist and TV anchorperson Sami Ibrahim was purportedly attacked and tortured by ‘unidentified men’ outside his office in Islamabad on Saturday night.

According to reports, unknown miscreants approached Ibrahim as he was coming out of his office and allegedly subjected him to torture.

Ibrahim, who sustained minor injuries in the attack, told the media that the alleged attackers were driving a vehicle having a “green-colored registration plate”. He also claimed that the ‘assaulters’ also filmed the incident.

Police officials reached the spot to record his statement. An initial investigation was also launched to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

The incident took place a week after another senior journalist and columnist Ayaz Amir was attacked by unidentified assailants in Lahore.

Ayaz, associated with a local TV channel, came under attack when he was returning home from his office in the provincial capital.

The attackers manhandled the senior columnist and also took away his belongings including his mobile phone.