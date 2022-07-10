News Desk

Karachi: Partial clouds, no heavy rain expected on Eid day 1

The weather would remain partially cloudy in the metropolitan on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, but no chances of heavy rain, the meteorological department said.

According to the data provided by the MET department of Pakistan, the weather in Karachi, on the first day of Eid, would remain partially cloudy. However, no heavy rain is expected.

Citizens were greeted with bright sunlight on the Eid morning, however, light to medium showers might occur at some locations of the city, the MET department said.

The temperature recorded in the morning was 26 degrees Celsius, which is expected to reach a highest of 30 degrees centigrade. There is 78% moisture in the air, it added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

President, PM exchange Eid greetings

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties with Iran

Multan

Situation could be like Sri Lanka if by-polls are rigged: Shah Mehmood

Islamabad

Imran asks nation to remember people of IIOJK, Palestine on Eid

National

President Alvi offers Eid prayers in Karachi

National

PM, CM Punjab offer Eid prayers at Jati Umra

National

Journalist Sami Ibrahim ‘assaulted’ in Islamabad

National

Nation celebrates Eidul-Azha with religious fervor

Lahore

PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

Lahore

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

1 of 8,621

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More