Staff Reporter

Kasi extends Eid greetings to Ummah

QUETTA    –   Former Provincial Minister for Home Inayat Kasi Advocate on Saturday extended Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. In a statement, he  said that Eid-ul-Azha was not only a festival of happiness for all Muslims but also a source of unifying the Ummah. He said that this day was also a day of renewal of the spirit of self-sacrifice, love, tolerance, and brotherhood for all Muslims which reminded us of the unparalleled sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim Khalilullah and Hazrat Ismail Zabihullah.

