KP CM, Acting Governor greet nation on Eid

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Acting Governor and Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani extended heartiest felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In his special message issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister appealed the people to celebrate Eid with simplicity at their homes and strictly follow the precautionary measures including maintaining the social distance in order to stem the spread of corona virus.

The Chief Minister said that Eid-ul-Azha is the most important festival in the Islamic world which presents the ideal of highest commitment, sacrifice and character and teaches us to take care of each other.

“The day of Eid-ul-Azha renews the great Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) through the act of sacrificing his beloved son, Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) in the name of Almighty Allah, and which has also been declared by the beloved Prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as an essential religious practice for the whole Muslim Ummah till the Day of Judgment,” he added.

This symbolic sacrifice reflects the spirit of both the Holy Prophets to submit to the will of the Almighty Allah. This also carries the message that Almighty Allah is very kind to mankind and appreciates those who surrender themselves to His will.

Mahmood Khan urged upon the people, particularly rich segment of the society, to share their happiness with the deserving people around them, and adding that due to the current situation of corona pandemic its significance has increased more. He said that this historical day teaches us the lesson of love, tolerance, unity and to think about others which is the universal message of Deen-e-Islam.

On this solemn occasion, I congratulate the countrymen in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, said the Chief Minister. This solemn occasion, Eid-ul-Azha 1443, requires the manifestation of exemplary spirit of brotherhood, humanity and solidarity.

Meawhile, KP Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani felicitating the countrymen in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal areas in particular on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, said: “Eid-ul-Azha is observed in the memory of the supreme sacrifice; which the Holy Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) had offered at the will of the Almighty Allah,” he said. This also carries the message that Almighty Allah is very kind to mankind and appreciates those who surrender themselves to His will.

“On this solemn occasion, I congratulate the countrymen in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular,” said the Acting Governor. He maintained that this solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 1443 required the manifestation of exemplary spirit of brotherhood, humanity and solidarity.

It is because of these virtues that we as a nation have overcome enormous challenges confronted from time to time. “I take this opportunity to remind my fellow countrymen, the terrible testing times we have been experiencing in the wake of militancy and other natural disasters,” he said.

The acting governor said that the patience, perseverance, courage and spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by all, especially those who have lost their near and dear ones remind us the symbolic spirit exhibited by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

He asserted that we appreciate these sacrifices, which have played a vital role in holding the nation together. It is important to include them on this occasion to strengthen the bonds of unity and brotherhood.

“I would appeal to all my countrymen to maintain complete unity in their ranks and files; remember the unprivileged ones in festivities pray and work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” Mushtaq Ghani added.