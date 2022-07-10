KP minister directs speedy disposal of animals’ waste on Eid

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Saturday asked for strictly following the directions of provincial government for quick disposal of sacrificial animals’ wastes during Eid-ul-Azha days.

The Secretary LG&RD Department Zaheerul Islam after detailed meeting with the minister promptly cancelled the Eid holidays of the municipal, sanitation and water supply and local area authorities staff throughout the province including the merged districts.

He directed all the LG and municipal authorities to closely supervise implementation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government instructions and ensure launching clean-up operation of animals wastes soon after the Eid-ul-Azha prayers early in the morning at streets, cities, towns and villages level till 5th day of the Eid.

He revealed that the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Minister LG have issued standby directives in this regard and they would also pay surprise visits to different cities of the province to personally see the cleanliness situation there during Eid days.

Meanwhile the Minister for LG Faisal Amin Gandapur revealed that LG&RD Department was embarking upon a 10-day comprehensive plan ahead of Eid-ul-Azha starting from July 5 and to be continued till July 15. He said his department has cancelled all kinds of leaves of the staff of TMAs, Water and Sanitation Companies (WSSCs), Local Area Authorities including PDA as well as the village and neighbourhood councils.

The minister said that besides the municipal authorities in big cities, all the village and neighbourhood councils secretaries have been clearly directed to arrange meetings with elected chairmen in the chair to create awareness among residents of their respective towns regarding the cleanliness campaign, conduct meetings with prayer leaders to shed light on importance of cleanliness in their Eid sermons and to ensure disposal of animals waste.

He said that municipal officials have been also directed to identify garbage collection points to the local people thus to muster their support in Eid cleanliness drive.

He said the Town Municipal Officers (TMOs) and Assistant Directors Local Government would be duty bound to personally check garbage disposal process in their respective areas while the progress officers will be responsible to collect data from tehsil supervisors which will be submitted to the central IT Cell of LG Secretariat Peshawar in consolidated form for onward submission to the provincial government high-ups on daily basis.

The minister asserted that besides the chief executive of the province, he himself would monitor the cleanliness and garbage disposal process round the clock and would also inspect various locations without any priority notice. Those showing any kind of lethargy in cleanliness and garbage disposal drive during Eid days would be dealt with iron hand, Faisal Amin concluded with a big caution to the municipal authorities all over the province.