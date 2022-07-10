Staff Reporter

Masood Rasool wins mas-wrestling trials

LAHORE -Masood Rasool won the selection trials competition organized by the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMF) for students to select a player for participation in the World Student Mass-Wrestling League. The open trials only for students of the age of 18 to below 23 years were conducted in collaboration with the sports department at Sports Gymnasium Multan and were participated by Ehsan Elahi, Fahad, Ali Sajjad, Khushnood Azeem and Masood Rasool from Multan Sahiwal-Sargodha-Quetta-Division. The World Student Mass-Wrestling League is going to be held on September 4 to 8 at Vladivostok, Russia in 90kgs weight category. The trials were supervised by PMF President Nawab Furqan Khan while DSOs Nadeem Anjum and Farooq Latif were also present.

