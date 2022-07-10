The Minister for National Health Services (NHS), Abdul Qadir Patel, intervened to suspend the administrative head of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) after allegations of medical negligence. Apparently, three pregnant women had been sent to the ICU—out of which one died—after being given either expired anesthesia or treated with infected needles. While an enquiry committee has instructed to determine the truth, the fact that such an allegation was even made is unacceptable.

The complaint was filed to the ministry by the deceased mother’s relatives and note was taken of the incident immediately. Minister Patel reiterated the importance of accountability in such cases where a patient may have died due to malpractice and formed an enquiry committee that took six samples of the medicine and surgical items used. Meanwhile, Dr. Khalid Masood who was the administrative head tasked with overlooking patient safety, was suspended.

There are multiple factors worth considering here; there is still the possibility that the claim turns out to be entirely false and only the actions of a distraught family who experienced a sudden and unfortunate loss. Furthermore, the investigation has not been concluded yet so the suspension may have been premature, especially since the ministry did not provide a chance for Dr. Masood to give a statement of clarification.

However, allegations of medical negligence can never be taken leniently and endorsing the importance of accountability is vital. The ministry acted fast, and rightfully so, in response to a complaint by a member of the public who was directly impacted by the alleged negligence and that was its duty. The fact that criminal charges can be levied against the hospital goes to show that it is an urgent situation for which responsibility must be taken. Hospitals are expected to be institutions where taking precaution is the norm because it is usually a matter of life and death. For three women to end up in the ICU in a rather similar fashion does raise some eyebrows and reduce faith in the healthcare system as a whole.