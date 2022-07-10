SYED BARKAT MUJTABA

Met office predicts wet Eid as monsoon spell continues

LAHORE     –   The Meteorological department in its weather forecast has predicted moderate to heavy rains across the country during the Eid holidays.

The department has advised all concerned agencies to remain on full alert from July 9 to 12 as more monsoon rains are highly expected in the next couple of days.

A Met office department official said that the current monsoon tempest was continuously entering the country and likely to continue for a week or so. Heavy rains could cause flooding in various cities, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

The met office has issued warnings and instructions to travelers and tourists, asking them to be careful and remain extra cautious during the current forecast situation. Risk of flash flooding is likely to happen in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela during the forecast period. Moreover, landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu can be triggered by heavy rains.

Talking to The Nation, Director Regional Meteorological Centre Punjab, Chaudhry M Aslam said that thunderstorm with rain was expected across the country. He further stated that current weather system will likely to bring 50mm of rain which can increase the chances of urban flooding. Moreover, the danger of hail storms is also expected during this rainy season, he said.

According to a press release issued by the Met office, heavy rain, winds and thundershower are expected in different parts of the country including Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara from July 9 to 12 with occasional intervals.

Also, rain and thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat from July 8 to 9.

