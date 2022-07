More rains, thundershowers expected across country

ISLAMABAD – More rain wind, thundershower was expected in Islamabad, upper, central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Lower Sindh and Kashmir.

Heavy falls were also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period. However, heavy falls would generate flooding in local Nullahs of Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gawadar, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Barkhan, Quetta, Bolan, Kohlu, Pothohar region, northeast and central Punjab.

Cloudy weather with rain-wind, thundershower (isolated heavy falls) was expected in Islamabad.

Rain-wind, thundershower was expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Bahawalnagar. Heavy falls are also likely in Pothohar region, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal and Mandi Bahauddin.

Hot and humid weather ws expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, rain-wind, thundershower were expected in Swat, Buner, Malakand, Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Shangla, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Kurram, Kohat, Waziristan, Bannu, and DI Khan. Heavy falls are also likely in Mardan, Peshawar, Nowshera, Haripur and surrounding areas during the period.

Hot and humid weather was expected in most districts of Sindh with rain-wind, thundershower in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu and Mirpur Khas.

In Balochistan, rain-wind, thundershower was expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Kharan, Zhob, Barkhan, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Makran, Turbat and Gawadar.

More rain-wind, thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) was expected in Kashmir. Partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated rain in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In past 24 hours, rains-wind, thundershower (isolated heavy falls) occurred in Sindh, Balochistan, upper Punjab, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

As per rainfall (mm): Sindh: Karachi (MOS 63, Jinnah Terminal 32, Faisal Base 26, Masroor Base 20, University Road 18, North Karachi, Nazimabad 16, Orangi Town 15, Quaidabad, DHA 10, Saadi Town 09, Gulshan Hadid 08, Kemari, Sarjani 07, Gadap Town, Jamiat-ur-Rasheed 05,), Tando Jam 34, Thatta 33, Rohri 25, Jacobabad 22, Thatta, Mirpur Khas 12, Khairpur 11, Mithi 06, Chhor, Larkana 03, Padaidan, Dadu 02 , Hyderabad 01, Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 63, Islamabad (Zeropoint 56, Golra 54, Bokra 51, Syedpur 47, Airport 40), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 45, Chaklala 43), Jhelum 44, Gujranwala 19, Gujarat 26, Sialkot ( Airport 15, City 02), Hafizabad 13, Sahiwal 10, Toba Tek Singh 08, Murree, Kasur 05, Attock, Mangla 03, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 29, Kotli 08, Rawalkot 03, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 36, Balakot 16, Malam Jabba 11, Parachinar 10, Kakul 09, Dir (Lower 09, Upper 01), Chirat 05, Patan 02: Balochistan: Barkhan 36, Lasbela 21, Panjgur 15 , Ziarat 10, Turbat 09, Pasni 08, Ormara 06, Dalbandin, Gawadar 05, Jiwani 02 and Khuzdar 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Bhakkar 44, D.I Khan and Nokkundi 43.