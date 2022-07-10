Nation celebrates Eidul-Azha with religious fervor

The Nation is celebrating Eidul-Azha with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being of the Ummah and the progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their sermons of Eid, highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

After prayers, people are offering the sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion and called upon the people to pay special attention to the needy and poor to truly realize the spirit of sacrifice.

He also appealed to the general public to strictly follow the precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic while celebrating Eid with their dear ones.