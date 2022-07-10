JAVAID UR RAHMAN

National livestock policy under process

ISLAMABAD    –   Ministry of National Food Security and Research has planned to prepare its first-ever national livestock policy to increase exports Halal meat, milk, butter and related products.

The annual export of these products is over Rs53 billion. This proposed policy will help increasing the volume manifold, sources in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research told The Nation.

Pakistan has great potential of increasing export of export of livestock in upcoming ten years. This national livestock policy will help catering for security, poverty alleviation, increase in income etc, according to the proposed national policy.

The agriculture has been playing sixty percent part in the country and 11.6 percent in economic development. Whereas, the livestock department is not flourishing with pace thus the national livestock policy will help increase the revenue.

