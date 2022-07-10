No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that no compromise will be made on cleanliness arrangements in the province.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the chief minister said that timely disposal of animal waste should be ensured in all big and small cities across the Punjab and special attention should be given on cleanliness of streets and neighborhoods. “In case of any negligence, strict action will be taken against the officer concerned,” he added.

He emphasised that all tasks should be performed with coordination and planning for ensuring a clean environment. All deputy commissions and officers of solid waste management companies should make certain field visits on EIdul Azha to review the cleanliness plan, he added.

The chief minister said that it was a joint responsibility of institutions concerned to provide a clean environment and facilities to masses, adding that he will personally supervise all arrangements made on Eid-ul-Azha.

He directed that the complaints of the citizens about cleanliness should be redressed immediately and no stone should be left unturned for providing a clean environment to masses on Eid.

Hamza ordered that all possible facilities should be provided to the visitors coming to cattle markets, adding that the plan to avert dengue and Congo outbreak must be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that all resources should be utilised for best quality arrangements for cleanliness.

The CM also directed providing facilities to the people visiting tourist destinations including Murree, during the Eid holidays. Effective steps should be taken for improvement of traffic situation on roads leading to Murree from Islamabad and the tourists should be kept aware of traffic situations, he added.

Hamza said that implementation of a special plan for smooth traffic should be ensured and senior police officers should personally monitor it. He said that the administration officers must adopt a zero tolerance policy to stop overcharging at hotels and parking locations and strict action must be taken against people involved in such activities.

Meanwhile, special arrangements for cleanliness in the area of Walton Cantonment Board have been made for Eidul Azha. In a meeting, chaired by Chief Executive Officer Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi, it was decided to operate additional conservancy vehicles, besides deployment of additional sanitary workers for the cleanliness.

To tackle the emergency situation in the rainy season, long shoes and rain coats have been given away to the sanitary staff. As many as five sanitary inspectors, six sanitary supervisors, 12 sanitary mates, 1,749 sanitary workers and 367 sanitary vehicles would participate in Eid cleanliness operation. The Cantt board had also displayed awareness posters as well as steamers.

The board had established 13 complaint centres at various places while a central complaint centre had been set up in the main office of the WCB to facilitate the citizens for round the clock. The Cantt board has also distributed 90,000 bio degradable sanitary bags among the citizens for animal waste and skins. The citizens can contact at 042-99220406 for complaints.