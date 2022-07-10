APP

NoC mandatory to collect hides on Eid

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NoC) issued by the authorities concerned as per the directives of the Punjab government. Any organisation or person found collecting hides of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha without NoC would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 30 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

