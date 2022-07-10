Staff Reporter

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA    –    One  new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35614 in the province on Saturday.  According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1551047 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.  As many as 35189 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

