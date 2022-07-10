Pakistan reports another 502 Covid cases in a day

Pakistan reported another 502 cases and one death in a day, according to the numbers released by the National Institute of Health on Sunday.

The 502 cases were reported against a total of 18,385 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the Covid positivity ratio to 2.273%.

The number was lower than that reported on Saturday when 732 people had tested positive.

Meanwhile, 145 patients remained in critical care.

According to the government’s Covid statistics, Pakistan observed a total of 1,542,377 cases, with 30,420 deaths.

The data further showed that 127,969,680 individuals have been completely vaccinated against the virus, and 30,049,053 have received their anti-Covid booster jab.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Eidul Azha, in the wake of the recent spurt in coronavirus infections across the country.

The Eid guidelines mark a return of facemasks and social distancing protocol on the joyous occasion, which would be celebrated for three days from Sunday (today). The forum encouraged people to opt for collective Qurbani and ensure the implementation of precautionary measures.

“It has been advised to undertake minimal necessary travel during Eid holidays as the risk of a new wave was imminent,” the NCOC said, asking the masses to take every precaution to prevent the pandemic spread.

The guidelines said that Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with staggered timings – in 2-3 shifts at one venue – to minimise attendance. The guidelines proposed multiple entry and exit points at the prayer venue to avoid a rush of people.