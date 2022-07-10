APP

PLD sensitising farmers to protect cattle from lumpy skin disease

RAWALPINDI- Punjab Livestock Department (PLD) is running an awareness campaign to sensitise the farmers on how to protect their cattle from lumpy skin disease. According to Director Livestock Department, Rawalpindi Division, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Chattha, the department through its special camps set up at cattle markets and entry points of Rawalpindi division was trying to ensure provision of disease-free animals to citizens on Eid-ul-Azha.  The department had set up special veterinary medical camps at government approved cattle markets and entry check posts in Rawalpindi Division to ensure availability of disease-free animals on Eid-ul-Azha, he added.  The veterinary camps were set up to facilitate the general public, animal sellers and the farmers for the treatment of sacrificial animals, he added.

The Director informed that eight special checkposts were working in Rawalpindi division besides 21 inter-district checks posts, he added.

Total 27 veterinary medical camps were set up at sale points and nine medical veterinary camps were also set up in cattle markets of the division, he said adding that 288 officials of the department had been deployed who were providing medical facilities for treatment of animals besides carrying out spray.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

China’s CPI up 2.5 percent in June

Business

Euro closes in on dollar parity, stocks rise

Business

Australian central bank raises interest rates in 3rd consecutive lift

Business

I.Coast eyes cassava for its bread as wheat prices surge

Business

US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, unemployment 3.6pc

Business

OECD urges Slovenia to curb inflation, introduce reforms

Business

Philippines inflation accelerates

Entertainment

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure as she steps out to shop at Louis Vuitton

Entertainment

Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn deal to buy Twitter

Entertainment

Canada hit by massive mobile and internet outage

1 of 3,049

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More