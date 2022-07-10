PLD sensitising farmers to protect cattle from lumpy skin disease

RAWALPINDI- Punjab Livestock Department (PLD) is running an awareness campaign to sensitise the farmers on how to protect their cattle from lumpy skin disease. According to Director Livestock Department, Rawalpindi Division, Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Chattha, the department through its special camps set up at cattle markets and entry points of Rawalpindi division was trying to ensure provision of disease-free animals to citizens on Eid-ul-Azha. The department had set up special veterinary medical camps at government approved cattle markets and entry check posts in Rawalpindi Division to ensure availability of disease-free animals on Eid-ul-Azha, he added. The veterinary camps were set up to facilitate the general public, animal sellers and the farmers for the treatment of sacrificial animals, he added.

The Director informed that eight special checkposts were working in Rawalpindi division besides 21 inter-district checks posts, he added.

Total 27 veterinary medical camps were set up at sale points and nine medical veterinary camps were also set up in cattle markets of the division, he said adding that 288 officials of the department had been deployed who were providing medical facilities for treatment of animals besides carrying out spray.