News Desk

PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties with Iran

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s strong commitment to boost bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual cooperation, including trade, energy and electricity.

He expressed this resolve during a telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The two leaders exchanged Eid greetings and discussed bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister said that the early convening of Joint Economic Commission would further strengthen economic linkages between the two countries.

He also expressed the hope that Border Sustenance Markets would soon become functional to facilitate livelihood in the border region.

The Prime Minister appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute especially by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

President Raisi thanked the Prime Minister for Eid felicitations and assured of Iranian cooperation in further intensifying bilateral trade, and particularly provision of electricity to the Makran Division.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

President, PM exchange Eid greetings

Karachi

Karachi: Partial clouds, no heavy rain expected on Eid day 1

Multan

Situation could be like Sri Lanka if by-polls are rigged: Shah Mehmood

Islamabad

Imran asks nation to remember people of IIOJK, Palestine on Eid

National

President Alvi offers Eid prayers in Karachi

National

PM, CM Punjab offer Eid prayers at Jati Umra

National

Journalist Sami Ibrahim ‘assaulted’ in Islamabad

National

Nation celebrates Eidul-Azha with religious fervor

Lahore

PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

Lahore

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

1 of 10,120

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More