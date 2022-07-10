PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting regarding cleanliness drive and the measures to facilitate the public on the occasion of Eidul Azha. The prime minister was given briefing about the arrangements for cleanliness during the Eidul Azha in Punjab.

The PM directed the authorities to keep the machinery for cleanliness active round the clock during the Eid days and ensure the process to remove animal waste from the doorsteps of the people. He strictly instructed Water and Sanitation Agency to clean the nullahs in the wake of rains during the monsoon season. He further directed that appropriate strategy should be formulated for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the arrival of tourists in Murree during the Eid holidays. He said that free shuttle service should be ensured for families travelling from Bara Kahu to Murree during the festivities.

Shehbaz also instructed that a suitable strategy should be adopted for stopping the surfacing of illegal cattle markets, saying shuttle service should also be ensured for people desiring to visit the cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals. He said imposition of section 144 should also be ensured during the Eid holidays. The premier said a detailed report should be presented after the Eid about performance of the departments, adding those departments not showing satisfactory performance would be censured. MPA Khwaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police and others attended the meeting.

, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Tourism Punjab, Secretary Housing Punjab, Secretary Health Punjab, Chairman and Managing Director Lahore Management Company and senior officers of provincial and district administrations and Punjab police attended the meeting. Chairman National Highway Authority and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division participated in the meeting through video link.