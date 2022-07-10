Power Tariffs

An increase in the price of any item usually has a butterfly effect on the market- particularly so if that product is related to the power or gas sector. After the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved up to 335 percent increase in consumer-end gas prices, another government regulatory body—National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)—has approved an increase of Rs1.55 per unit in the power tariff on account of periodic adjustments in the tariff for the second quarter of current financial year (Q2FY22). A notification in this regard has been issued by the power regulatory authority which will enable power distribution companies to recover Rs39 billion from consumers.

This rise in prices does not appear triggered by the global market, but seems to be enacted at the advent of the financial year due to pressure by companies to recover the losses they suffered in the past year. We have all come to accept the fact that the global economy is in crisis and inflation and daily hikes in prices appear to have become a weekly occurrence now. However, the government cannot expect the public to accept all rises in prices.

If the government is not responsibly overseeing the slow hikes and presenting a transparent picture of how the recovery from such inflation will be used, it will find itself as the target of resentment. It must be questioned whether the recoveries of big companies must be the highest priority of the government and the economic regulatory bodies.

Moreover, NEPRA has been shown the weak end for quite some time with respective LESCOs and companies able to pressure NEPRA or delay implementation of its regulations easily. Perhaps it is time that with such price hikes, NEPRA may also divert its priorities into ensuring all its regulations are being followed.

Furthermore, the regulatory body, along with the relevant government departments, must also incentivise more renewable methods of power generation like solar, wind and hydropower, rather than these bailouts for power distribution companies.