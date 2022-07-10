News Desk

President Alvi offers Eid prayers in Karachi

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday offered the Eid ul Azha prayer at the Tooba Mosque of the provincial capital.

The president along with the general public prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Earlier in his message to the nation, the president said as the country faced economic challenges, there was a dire need to utilize the spirit of sacrifice.

He affirmed brotherhood, selflessness and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation.

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Hajj and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah. Amen!”

