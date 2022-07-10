APP

Rescue 1122 put on high alert to cope with possible flood

Rawalpindi-The emergency service, Rescue 1122, which was fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Leh, was put on high alert on Saturday morning to cope with emergencies.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.
The Rescue 1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Leh during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.
The City District Government Rawalpindi had also completed all the arrangements to cope with the flood situation.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Nepra approves hike of Rs1.55 per unit in power tariff for 2nd quarter

Business

Chinese telecom carrier helps bridge digital gap in Pakistan

Business

China’s CPI up 2.5 percent in June

Business

Euro closes in on dollar parity, stocks rise

Business

Australian central bank raises interest rates in 3rd consecutive lift

Business

I.Coast eyes cassava for its bread as wheat prices surge

Business

US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, unemployment 3.6pc

Business

OECD urges Slovenia to curb inflation, introduce reforms

Business

Philippines inflation accelerates

Entertainment

Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure as she steps out to shop at Louis Vuitton

1 of 3,015

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More