Selena Gomez cuts a stylish figure as she steps out to shop at Louis Vuitton

PARIS – Selena Gomez looked every inch gorgeous in a stylish emerald outfit while she stepped out for some shopping at Louis Vuitton in France. The Only Murders in the Building star sported flowy emerald pants paired with matching sleeveless top that had a draped mock turtleneck. The actoress – singer had her brunette hair tied in a bun while she flaunted her gold hoop earrings giving her a classy look overall. The Disney alum completed her look with white sandals while she carried a small white hand bag on her outing. She was captured heading towards the French luxury fashion house for some shopping donning a pair of rectangular black shades. Gomez is currently in the city of lights to enjoy Paris Fashion Week as per Daily Mail along with Hollywood beauty Kim Kardashian. Earlier, Gomez teased new music after she shared a TikTok of herself sitting in front of microphone in a recording studio.