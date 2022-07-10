Staff Reporter

Shazia Marri expresses grief over death of Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi

KARACHI -Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Senator and PPP leader Tahir Hussain Mashhadi. In her condolence message here on Saturday, the Federal Minister Shazia Marri said that she was deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi and added that we extend our profound condolences with the bereaved family members of the departed soul.

She said that late Tahir Hussain Mashhadi played a significant role in the politics of the country and his services will be remembered for a long time.

She prayed that may Allah Almighty grant higher ranks to departed soul in the heaven and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

 

 

1 of 1,491

