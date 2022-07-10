Six killed as coach hits loader rickshaw in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS – Six passengers were killed and others were injured when a coach hit a loader rickshaw at Pithoro road here on Saturday.

According to details, the Mirpurkhas-bound coach, coming from Umerkot, collided with the loader rickshaw coming from opposite direction.

Four goats were also killed on the spot while some passengers were seriously injured. Pithoro police arrived at the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to rural health center Pithoro where first aid was provided to the injured however on Saturday early morning more injured of the incident took last breaths in the hospital. The deceased were identified as Niaz Marri, Sattar Marri, Umer Khaskheli, Din Muhammad Khaskheli, Akbar Gadhi and Jabbar Gadhi. Two of the deceased were said to be real brothers while mostly deceased belonged to Khipro taluka, district Sanghar. After postmortem bodies were handed over to heirs and administration provided free ambulance service to carry the bodies to their destinations.

AC orders cleaning, desilting LBOD drain

Assistant commissioner taluka Shujaabad Saleem Shaikh has taken notice of complaints of residents of Mirwah Gorchani town about not cleaning and desilting of the LBOD drain passing from the town as during heavy rainfall its water could entered into the residential areas of the town on Saturday. An officer of drainage division Mirpurkhas Nasir Jatt along with some staff and excavator machines arrived at the spot to ensure desilting and cleaning of the drain but people living at the banks of the drain offered resistance to the cleaning work and stopped the work even various exchanged also hot words with officer and tried to create hindrance in the work. However excavator machine had started its work to desilt the drain at the site despite the severe resistance of the people.

Protesters demand repair of faulty transformer immediately

Various protest demonstrations were held in different localities of the city while protesters blocked the main roads by creating hurdles and burning the old tyres in protest against the Hesco Mirpurkhas division inefficiency here on saturday.

Report said that scores of enraged people held demonstrations and blocked the main roads by burning the tyres at Mir Ka Plot graveyard road, Jarwary Shakh chowk, M.A.Jinnah road, Toll plaza Mirpurkhas as result traffic was suspended while protesters raised slogans against hesco officers and officials. They said that despite passing a week their faulty transformers could not be repaired by hesco employees as result they were deprived of power and water supply. They blamed that hesco officers had involved in alleged corruption and demanding money for their repairs from localities residents. They demanded the hesco chief to take immediate notice ensure continue their power supply by installing their transformers and end the load shedding. Later heavy police contingents forcibly opened the blocked roads by removing the hurdles and restored traffic .