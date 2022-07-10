APP

Six SHOs transferred

SARGODHA    –   District Police Officer Bilal Zafar Sheikh transferred six station house officers (SHOs)  of different police stations in the district.  The officials on Saturday said Inspector Fawad Sherazi had been transferred from DPO office  and posted as SHO Bhera police station, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from DPO office to  Shahnikdar police station, Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad transferred from Bhagtanwala and posted  SHO Bhalwal police station, Sub-Inspector Ali Nawaz Shah from Tarkhanawala police station  and posted as SHO Bhagtanwala police station.  Sub-Inspector Nusrat Ali had been transferred from Police Lines and posted as SHO Krana police  station while Sub-Inspector Hafiz  Naveed Akram was transferred from Bhera police station  and posted SHO in City police station.

