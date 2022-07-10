Our Staff Reporter

SSP Operations transfers 4 SHOs

ISLAMABAD – Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Jamil Zafar on Saturday transferred and posted four station house officers of Islamabad police, informed a police spokesman.
A notification in this regard has also been issued by the SSP Operations, he added.
According to him, SSP Operations Islamabad Malik Jamil Zafar has appointed Inspector Arshad Ali as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kohsar while posted Sub Inspector (SI) Tariq Rauf as SHO PS Bhara Kahu.
He added SI Ashfaq Warraich has been posted as SHO PS Secretariat by the SSP Operations. He said Mateen Chauhdry, SI, was posted as SHO PS Margalla.
All the newly appointed SHOs have assumed their charges, said the police spokesman.

