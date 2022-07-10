Agencies

‘Undeniable’ flaws in security for Abe: local police

TOKYO – There were “undeniable” flaws in security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the head of police in the area where the leader was assassinated admitted on Saturday, pledging an investigation.
Japan’s best-known politician was on the campaign trail in the western region of Nara when a gunman opened fire at close range.
Security at local campaign events in Japan can be relatively relaxed, in a country with little violent crime and strict gun laws.
But given Abe’s profile, questions have been raised about whether measures to protect him were too lax.
“I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe,” Tomoaki Onizuka, head of the Nara prefectural police, told reporters on Saturday evening.
“The urgent matter is for us to conduct a thorough investigation to clarify what happened,” he said.
He did not offer any immediate details on specific shortcomings to the security plan, but said he felt a heavy sense of responsibility.
“As the regional police chief responsible for safety and security of the region, I took necessary steps and built structures for security and guarding,” he said.
“In all the years since I became a police officer in 1995, in my career that stretches more than 27 years, there is no greater remorse, no bigger regret than this,” he said of Abe’s death, his voice shaking with emotion.

More Stories
Lahore

PM Shehbaz reviews measures for Eidul Azha

Lahore

No compromise on cleanliness arrangements: CM Hamza

Lahore

8,000 cops to guard city on Eid

Lahore

Ayaz Sadiq, Salman Rafique resign to run by-poll campaign

International

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home, office

Islamabad

Punjab by-elections under old voter lists: ECP

Islamabad

Sana complains to COAS on ANF’s ‘disputed role’ in drugs case

Islamabad

Pakistan desires stronger ties with Turkey, Bahrain

Lahore

Nation celebrates Eidul Azha today

National

KP CM, Acting Governor greet nation on Eid

1 of 4,264

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More