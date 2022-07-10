Woman, daughter killed in roof collapse incident

Swabi-A woman and her minor daughter were killed and her mother-in-law and two sons were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to torrential rain in Tehsil Razaar on Saturday, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The roof collapse incident occurred in Sikandri village and the ill-fated owner of the house was Mafaraq Khan, a local poverty-stricken farmer who built his house of cement blocks and beams. The local people informed the Rescue team about the incident who reached soon there and started rescue operation.

According to the rescue officials, Mafaraq Khan’s wife and six-year-old daughter were killed on the spot while his two sons, Ayan Khan (8), and one-year-old Safyan and Mufaraq’s elderly mother were seriously injured. The rescue personnel rescued the dead and injured from the debris, shifted them to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Meanwhile, KP CM Mahmood Khan expressed deep sorrow over the death of a mother and her child in a roof collapse incident in Swabi.

and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace, and also for early recovery of the injured persons.