62 people killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan: PDMA

At least 62 people were killed in various incidents during the recent torrential rains in Balochistan.

According to details, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that 62 people were killed in various accidents in Balochistan during the recent rains, including 23 women and 24 children.

According to PDMA, deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Ketch, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibi.

The PDMA says 48 people were injured in various accidents in the province, while more than 670 houses collapsed in Balochistan.

Heavy rains inundate most parts of Karachi, administration missing, displacement of citizens, 3 killed

Due to the recent monsoon rains, the water level in Hub Dam has risen to 334 feet, while the capacity is 339 feet.

Separately, parts of Karachi submerged on Monday after heavy rainfall hit parts of the city on the second day of Eidul Azha, further exposing the tall claims of the provincial authorities who imposed a rain emergency to deal with the situation.

The city received a heavy spell of rain on Monday morning in Korangi, Saddar, Nipa Chowrangi, People’s Chowrangi, Superhighway, and other parts of the city.

