General elections will be held in October, claims Sheikh Rasheed

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed on Monday that the general elections will be held in October.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that the next 45 days are important and general will be held in October.

He claimed that the Sharif family is not on same page, whereas, former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Asif Zardari has damaged the politics of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sheikh Rasheed said that transparent elections will have to be conducted so that the people could understand where politics is heading, otherwise the country will become Sri Lanka.

“July 17 by-elections will witness a fierce battle in the history of politics,” he said and added the Sharif family is not on one page, whereas, Nawaz Sharif has asked for 72 hours for his decision.

The former minister while warning of rigging in by-elections said that Lahore’s population is more than that of Sri Lanka and situation shouldn’t be made like Sri Lanka.

