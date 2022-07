Imran Khan to address rally in Ali Pur today

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address a public gathering in tehsil Ali Pur Monday (today) afternoon.

The PTI chief ill go to Ali Pur in connection with by-elections in PP-272 and PP-273 constituencies.

The rally will be held at a ground of a private housing society. All preparations have been made in this regard.

Voting for by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly vacant seats will be held on July 17.