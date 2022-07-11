Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the second day of Eidul Azha on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred by Indian troops during cordon and search operation in Wandakpora area of Pulwama district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

On the other hand, family of the 21-year-old youth, who was tortured to death in police custody, has strongly denied the Indian police’s claim that the he was a drug addict, which possibly led to his death.

The family members while brushing aside the claim asked why police brought him to his house in Srinagar’s Natipora locality in half-dead condition and not rushed him to the hospital, instead.

Fifty-three-year-old Shafiqa’s son, Muslim Muneer Lone, 21, was detained by the Police on July 9 for his alleged involvement in a theft case. A police team from the Nowgam police station in Srinagar came to their house at around 9:30 am on Saturday, according to the family.

“A policeman told me that Muslim was being probed in a case of theft and that they will set him free soon. Had I known that he was going to be killed, I would have never let them enter the house,” Shafiqa told media men.

About 15 minutes into the journey, the car came to a grinding halt, “The policeman asked me to shift to another vehicle which was parked on the roadside. When I got into the car, I saw Muslim lying on the middle seat. He couldn’t talk. They made me sign some papers and gave me Rs 400,” she said, loosening the knot at the corner of her scarf in which she had kept the cash.