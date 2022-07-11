Maryam Nawaz to address public rally in Jhang tomorrow

As the Eid holidays are coming to an end by tomorrow, the political temperature is set to rise with it because Punjab is heading to hold by-election on 20 seats on July 17.

According to PML-N media coordinator Asif Ali Dhudhi, party Vice President Maryam Nawaz is expected to reach Jhang tomorrow (Tuesday). He said that Ms Nawaz would address at 18 Hazari Chowk. She will be accorded a welcome at PP 125 and PP 127 constituencies, he added.

Dhudhi informed that the PML-N vice president would reach Peensira Interchange at 1pm and would deliver a short speech at Gojra Morr.

She would also make brief addresses at Chiniot Morr and Malwana Morr. She will reach 18 Hazari via Head Taramon, he added.