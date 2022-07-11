Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will never abandon his wife Meghan Markle and his children Archie and Lilibet, according to a psychic.

The psychic has predicted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will stay together forever.

Claims were made amid speculations the former Suits star could ‘dump’ Harry when he becomes useless.

Meghan and Harry’s marriage has been written in the stars. The former royals could face the challenges together, however, their marriage bond will remain strong, according to the psychic.

The celebrity psychic went on to say the father of two could not leave Meghan and return as working royal because Harry is not the type of person.

Meghan and Harry got married in 2018 and have two children Archie and Lilibet.

The couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and settled in California.

 

