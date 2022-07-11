Shah Rukh Khan and Abram send love to fans outside Mannat on Eid

Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan continued the tradition to greet his fans, gathered outside his bungalow Mannat, on the occasion of Eid ul Adha on Sunday,

The superstar, 56, stepped out on the balcony of his home in Mumbai with his youngest son Abram Khan and greeted fans on the special occasion.

The Chennai Express actor was dressed in a white t-shirt with denim and completed his looks with shades. Meanwhile, junior Khan sported a red t-shirt with black pants.

In the latest photos and videos, the father-son duo was seen waving at fans and giving a thumbs-up sign. Celebrating Khan’s adorable gesture, fans took to social media to express their excitement.

A fan wrote on Twitter, “Wasn’t expecting this. Just made my day .” Another fan wrote, “Chand nazar aya.”

“ShahRukhKhan & #AbRam came together to add “chaar chaand” to this blessed day of #EidAlAdha2022,” commented another.

On the work front, the Happy New Year star has two big films in his kitty – Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and Jawan with Nayanthara.

 

More Stories
International

Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle

International

UK foreign secretary launches bid for leadership of Conservative Party

International

Oil drops on China COVID worries

International

China lockdown worries hit Asian equity, crude markets

International

World population to hit 8 billion this year: UN

International

Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos

International

Elon Musk pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal

International

Sri Lankan president to resign next week after mass protests

International

Death toll rises to 11 in Italy glacier collapse

International

Indian forces lock Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Eid-ul-Azha

1 of 2,843

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More