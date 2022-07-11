Anadolu

UK foreign secretary launches bid for leadership of Conservative Party

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched her campaign to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, making her the 10th candidate to officially declare an intent to run.

Truss, 46, launched her campaign with an op-ed Sunday in the right-wing Daily Telegraph. She is considered to be one of the favorites.

In her article, she wrote: “I am putting myself forward because I can lead, deliver and make the tough decisions. I have a clear vision of where we need to be, and the experience and resolve to get us there.”

“I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative. I will hit the ground running as prime minister, whether it is in ensuring (Russian President) Vladimir Putin loses in Ukraine or getting the economy going.

“Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living,” she added.

Truss is the longest continuously serving member of the Cabinet, having held positions under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile, parliament member Rehman Chishti also launched a bid for the Conservative Party leadership. The 43-year-old was born in Pakistan. First elected to parliament in 2010, he is not a particularly prominent backbencher and is such not expected to win, but his entry into the race shows how wide open the field of candidates is.

Truss and Chishti bring the total number of candidates to 11, with the other nine being International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, former health secretaries Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, chairman of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat, attorney general Suella Braverman, former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Prince Harry will never abandon Meghan Markle

International

Shah Rukh Khan and Abram send love to fans outside Mannat on Eid

International

Oil drops on China COVID worries

International

China lockdown worries hit Asian equity, crude markets

International

World population to hit 8 billion this year: UN

International

Khloe, Kim Kardashian enjoy like free birds on beach in Turks and Caicos

International

Elon Musk pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal

International

Sri Lankan president to resign next week after mass protests

International

Death toll rises to 11 in Italy glacier collapse

International

Indian forces lock Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Eid-ul-Azha

1 of 2,843

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More