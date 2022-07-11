News Desk

World needs to address issues related to population: President

President Dr Arif Ali said on Monday in order to promote sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, the world needs to address the issues related to population, including poverty, health problems and illiteracy.

In his message on World Population Day, the President said the objectives can be achieved if we are able to narrow the gap between alarming disparities and biases in gender, age, origin, ethnicity, disability, class, and religion.

The President said we need to work together very closely to achieve agenda 2030 by anticipating and understanding the way our population is changing.

Arif Alvi said Pakistan has given top priority to the subject of population and its development.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

62 people killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan: PDMA

National

PM directs to ensure protection of people as rain sinks Karachi’s low-lying areas

National

General elections will be held in October, claims Sheikh Rasheed

National

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

National

Imran Khan to address rally in Ali Pur today

National

Punjab by-elections: Imran Khan to address public rallies in Lodhran, Muzaffargarh today

Karachi

Pak Army, Rangers launch rescue operation as heavy rain inundates Karachi

Lahore

Fire breaks out at factory in Lahore’s Sundar Industrial Estate

National

Maryam Nawaz to address public rally in Jhang tomorrow

National

Hub Dam overflow feared due to heavy rains

1 of 8,560

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More