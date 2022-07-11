World needs to address issues related to population: President

President Dr Arif Ali said on Monday in order to promote sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, the world needs to address the issues related to population, including poverty, health problems and illiteracy.

In his message on World Population Day, the President said the objectives can be achieved if we are able to narrow the gap between alarming disparities and biases in gender, age, origin, ethnicity, disability, class, and religion.

The President said we need to work together very closely to achieve agenda 2030 by anticipating and understanding the way our population is changing.

Arif Alvi said Pakistan has given top priority to the subject of population and its development.