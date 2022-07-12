Awais Leghari resigns as Punjab minister

Awais Leghari, another Punjab minister has resigned from his office, just days before crucial by-elections in 20 constituencies of the province.

The provincial minister shared his resignation on his official Twitter handle.

He requested Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to accept his resignation and said that he will continue to work in the best interest of Pakistan and PML-N.

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including MNA Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique tendered resignations from their ministries.