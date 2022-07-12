Five arrested over torturing minor domestic worker to death

Five people were arrested in provincial capital of Punjab over allegedly torturing a minor domestic worker to death while injuring another.

According to police officials, 12-year-old Kamran and 6-year-old Rizwan, who were residents of Karachi, were working at suspect’s house from last year.

Police have arrested five people including two women while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, suspects in their statement to cops, said that they tortured the minors for taking items from a refrigerator.

