News Desk

Govt imposes section 144 in Balochistan

The Balochistan government on Tuesday imposed section 144 in the province amid forecasts of more heavy rains.

According to the notification, under section 144, people will not be allowed to go for picnic at rivers, dams and other water bodies.

Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned, it said, adding that the ban will remain in place for a period of one month.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday provided relief goods to the province.

Amongst the items, family tents and de-watering pumps have been included to assist the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan in providing relief to the rain affectees.

It is pertinent to mention here that rains in Balochistan and Sindh have exceeded the 30-year record in July this year and the month is not even over yet.

The death toll in Balochistan’s torrential rains and subsequent flash floods climbed to 57 after four more bodies were recovered.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan Army operation against terrorists, 4 terrorists killed, arms and ammunition recovered

National

Karak, Tank devastated by heavy monsoon rains, locals start to relocate

Lahore

Saudi Crown Prince accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

Islamabad

Kashmir Martyrs’ Day reminder of sacrifices rendered for right to self-determination: PM

Lahore

PP-168 by-polls: Police raid PTI candidate office, arrest five persons

Lahore

Five flights cancelled, four delayed at Lahore Airport

Islamabad

One killed as five-storey building collapses in Karachi

National

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

National

Three die as bus overturns near Dera Ismael Khan

Islamabad

Rain, thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

1 of 8,935

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More