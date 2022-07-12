Govt works to control population, speed up economic growth: PM

He said undoubtedly, the control of the growing population rate had become a major challenge for the world, particularly the developing countries.

He said the provision of resources and rights as well the maintenance of a balance in the population growth were needs of the hour.

The prime minister said the theme of World Population Day 2022 “A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all” was very comprehensive.

He said the issues like underage marriages, dearth of resources, diseases and maternal mortalities were among the major challenges facing developing countries.

Calling for global efforts for population control, the prime minister said the issues like provision of the best mother and childcare facilities, reasonable interbirth intervals and malnutrition were among the priorities of the incumbent government.