News Desk

Imran Khan challenges rulers to bring petrol price to Rs150/ltr

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has challenged the rulers to reduce the prices of petroleum products to Rs150 per liter.

Addressing an election rally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at PP-282 in Layyah on Tuesday, he said that the Americans did not like his visit to Russia and a conspiracy was hatched when he returned to Pakistan. The US Embassy started calling our people, many of the turncoats of our party visited the US embassy and a conspiracy was hatched first and then our government was toppled.

Imran Khan said that the country was making progress when our government was overthrown because the US needed rulers who obeys their orders.

“According to the Economic Survey, the highest growth has been witnessed in the last two years,” he said and added during the PTI government’s tenure exports increased and the country received record remittances, whereas, the textile industry witnessed record production. We made laws and the farmers received money from the sugar mafia.

