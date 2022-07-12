Malik Ahmad Khan steps down as Punjab law minister

Following the resignations of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Awais Leghari, Malik Ahmad Khan has also stepped down from his role as Punjab Law Minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has accepted his resignation.

According to sources, Malik Ahmad Khan resigned from his position to take part in the by-elections campaign.

Sources privy to the party said that Malik Ahmad Khan will oversee the PML-N s election campaign in South Punjab.

On May 20, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated 25 dissident members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Out of these, five seats were reserved. The ECP has notified PTI members on all five reserved seats while there will be by-elections on the rest of the 20 seats.

The ECP said that a by-election to the 20 vacant seats of the provincial assembly will be held on July 17. These seats fell vacant after the ECP de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of the PTI in Punjab for voting in favor of Hamza Sharif against the party policy.

The results of the by-elections will decide the fate of the incumbent Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz as the Supreme Court has ordered a run-off poll for CM Punjab on July 22, five days after the by-polls are held. The magic number required to be the Punjab CM is 186.