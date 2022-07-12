No one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday while launching a tirade against political opponents said that no one will ever accept these thieves and American slaves.

Addressing a rally in Darya Khan area of Bhakkar in connection with the upcoming by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab, he said, “We do not bow before anyone except almighty Allah and we only seek help from the Almighty.”

Imran Khan said that he has been doing jihad against these goons, adding that the government of thieves has been imposed on us but we will never accept American slaves and thieves.

“I will never accept them even if I lose my life,” Imran Khan said and added he took to the streets to wage jihad against these thieves.